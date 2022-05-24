Buhari is an ultra-failure, Obi is a remedy

I f you want to know the mindset of a man, particularly a man running for public office, let him speak. All of the presidential hopefuls have spoken on major issues including Mr. Peter Obi and we the people have heard them. Before now several readers from across the country have called to ask why I was suddenly quiet on politics, particularly as we count down to the nomination of candidates for the 2023 presidential election.

Though, I was one of the strong voices that urged Mr. Peter Obi to run for the 2023 election, when he answered the call, I deliberately muted my voice to enable me without bias listen to him and all the aspirants jostling to replace President Muhammadu Buhari who by all indications is an ultra-failure.

I wanted the aspirants to speak and convince Nigerians why they want to be president. I particularly wanted Obi to convince Nigerians that he is capable of being a good president based on his merit, talent, knowledge, attributes, character and antecedents.

I want him to prove that he is capable of providing the strong leadership needed at this time and that he has solutions to resolve our challenges ranging from progressive leadership, restoring back peace and unity of the country, resolving our economic and energy crisis, restoring social cohesion and security, job and wealth creation, restoring investors’ confidence and meeting the basic needs of the common man. I wanted him to convince the West and the North that he can be trusted as a safe hand and that he will be a president for all.

The qualities matter because it is critically important that PDP wins not just the president but regains majorities in both the House of Representatives and the Senate in 2023, as such the quality of candidate they field for the election is important. After nearly eight years of APC’s total control and grand misrule, the country is falling apart dangerously. I can hear the thunder clap and the signs that a heavy rain is about to fall. Prayers won’t be enough but hard work, determination and the political will to make a difference. Nigeria is in crisis. My once peaceful state, Anambra, is under siege.

Criminals have taken over the state mindlessly kidnapping and killing innocent people. Seven local government areas in Anambra South Senatorial District are under the control of the criminals and the people have refused to vomit out the poison. In their minds, they believe the Disney classic ‘Lion King’ where the hyenas, lions, and all the other carnivorous felines sing and dance with antelopes and giraffes in harmony is a true life story. But that’s the new Igbo – a generation that celebrates madness and rationalises evil.

As I set out to write this article, I read with utmost shock that the recently abducted member representing Aguata North Constituency in the State House of Assembly who was kidnapped on May 15, 2022 was killed and decapitated by his abductors. His head was found hanging at Chisco Motor Park in Amichi community in Idemili North Local Government Area. These barbaric killings are not peculiar to Anambra and the South East geo-political zone. No place in Nigeria is safe.

From Sokoto came the report of the gruesome murder of Deborah, a 200-level Home Economics student at Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto. Deborah was clobbered and stoned to death by her own classmates for mentioning the name of ‘Jesus’ in her class group WhatsApp. To her classmates, who killed her, she was blasphemous. This killing has been variously condemned by both Muslims and Christians alike.

The action of the extremists was neither grounded in the Quranic teachings of the Holy Prophet Mohammed nor in the 1999 Constitution. The prophet himself who is the highest law giver known to mankind laid down the process and procedure for Sharia. Sharia was never intended to be a lawless code interpreted and implemented by overzealous mobs.

I recall when some states in Northern Nigeria decided to adopt the Sharia code for their own political utilization, the current president who was then in support of the move claimed that the proposed Sharia is for Moslems and will not affect non-Moslems.

Deborah is a Christian whose only crime was professing her faith in Jesus, and for that, she was gruesomely killed. The condemnation of the killing, arrest and prosecution of her assailants didn’t deter the extremists in Bauchi and Borno states from launching similar attacks on Christians, their properties and churches over the same allegation of blasphemy on social media.

Can someone educate these imams preaching and instigating violence against Christians in the name of blasphemy that someone’s social media handle can be hacked into an unauthorised ‘blasphemous message’ imputed to achieve some dangerous and evil ends. Insecurity in Nigeria is progressing because aggression left unanswered, only emboldens the aggressor.

As for Anambra State and my governor, my message to Prof. Charles Soludo is to remain focused, resolute and resilient. The only way to honour the memories of those slain in the unprovoked violence unleashed against the state is to stand up against the criminals. In 2023, we need a president with the character and experience to restore social cohesion, restore back faith, peace and unity in the country dangerously torn apart by tribalism, religion and insecurity.

In the first quarter of the year a total of 1,827 kidnap cases were reported with the North accounting for 1,635 cases, and approximately 3, 859 deaths attributed to insecurity were recorded at the same period. Easter has come and passed and likewise the Muslim Eid/Salah came and passed, and Nigerians celebrated nothing because it’s hard to celebrate anything when the economy is completely tanked. Look at the inflation rate today.

It’s over 300% higher, the highest in our history. The naira is in free fall. The price of goods and interest rate has gone up through the roof because of corruption, reckless borrowing and weak fiscal authority. The high cost of living and energy crisis is crushing everyone, the middle class and fellow Nigerians with fixed income, and now our government who is spending 95% of our revenue on debt servicing is calling stagflation and reckless borrowing unavoidable.

We cannot pay university lecturers but the Accountant General of the Federation had the mind to steal a whooping N80 billion.

You can also imagine what others have stolen. So, we need a president like Peter Obi who understands the issues, who can see the leakages and block it. A president who will ensure prudent management of scarce resources.

There is no doubt bad days are ahead and everyone that knows is blaming APC and President Buhari for insecurity, the bad economy and inflation. Every week for the past seven years the incompetent government sets new record. Nigeria will not get better if President Buhari or any of his very close associates retain power in 2023. That’s why for the youths it’s a NO for Tinubu, Osinbajo, Amaechi and any of the Buhari cabinet members running to succeed him. We don’t want anyone who will continue with ‘Buharinomics’.

That will be rewarding incompetence. Nigerians need new leadership; I believe Mr. Obi in his tour of the 36 states has made his case to the party delegates. The moral clarity of his messages are loud and clear. His campaign has assumed a life of its own, far much bigger than anticipated.

I therefore seize this moment to appeal to PDP delegates, before they cast that VIP vote to think of the future, think of their children, think of Nigeria, think of winning with a leader with the capacity to rebuild the country which is broken. I urge them to look beyond tribe and religion and vote for a candidate that will be a solution and not the problem. The delegates must not make the mistake of exchanging a thief with a thief because of a few wads of dollars and call it change.

The youths whose future we seek to protect want Mr. Peter Obi to remedy Nigeria.

