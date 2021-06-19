News

Buhari is making a difference with China’s assistance, says Presidency

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

The Presidency has said that President Muhammadu Buhari is making a difference in delivery of critical infrastructure in the country with assistance from China. Special Adviser to the President on media and publicity, Femi Adesina, made this disclosure yesterday while receiving in audience the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, His Excellency Cui Jianchun in his office at the Presidential Villa. Adesina said “Nigeria has a high respect for China and what China is helping Nigeria to achieve particularly in the area of infrastructure.

President Buhari came at a time of severe infrastructure deficit in the country and resolved to make a difference and he is making that difference with the assistance of China. Nigeria appreciates China a lot for these and will continue to collaborate with it.” The Presidential spokesman said the Nigerian leader had been to China two times in furtherance of the relationship and looks forward to greater collaboration, assuring the Ambassador that the media office of the President was ready to join hands with the Chinese in advancing the relationship.

In his remarks, Jianchun, who was recently posted to Nigeria, said he was at the Villa to solicit for the support of the media office of the President and also to express his gratitude for the strong relations with his country and to seek ways to make it stronger.

He expressed his delight at witnessing the flag off of the Lagos to Ibadan rail project and unfolded his 5GIST Nigeria- China ‘Growth, Development Progress (GDP) strategy to take the bilateral relations to higher levels. The Chinese Ambassador, who is the 14th Chinese to Nigeria, said the 5-Goal strategy revolved around Political Support; Economic Cooperation; Military Collaboration; International Coordination and People to People Bond among others, built on the existing Belt and Road Initiative of the Chinese government.

