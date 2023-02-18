Buhari is misled in naira redesigned policy – Akeredolu

The Chairman of the Southern Governors Forum and Governor of Ondo State, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State Saturday raised the alarm over the threat to next Saturday’s polls over the implementation of the redesigned naira notes policy by the Federal Government.

Akeredolu, who faulted the implementation of the policy in a statement personally signed by him, said as laudable as the naira swap is, the implementation has brought untold hardship to the citizens of the country, who have found it difficult to transact their legitimate businesses.

In a statement titled: “Mr President should halt this seamless drift” Akeredolu appealed to the Federal Government to allow the old N1.000 and N500 notes which formed majority of the currency in circulation to co-exist with the new notes until the situation in the country is brought to normalcy.

Pointedly, Akeredolu said as desirable as the policy appeared to be, its implementation was curiosity as regards the real motive of its drivers, especially at this time when the conduct of a general election is almost here.

According to him, the mere knowledge that the N1000 and N500 notes represented 82percent of the currency in circulation and that the N200 note, whose validity has been extended, by fiat, for another 60 days, represented seven percent exposed the mendacious slant in the advice given to Mr President.

