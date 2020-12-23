News

Buhari: It’s in our interest to ensure stability in Sahel region

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday said that it is in the interest of Nigeria to do all within her powers to ensure stability in the Sahel region. To this extent, the President had given the assurance that Nigeria would give robust support to the Republic of Niger, which holds presidential and national assembly elections later this month.

Buhari in a statement made available to newsmen yesterday by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, said he knew a little about the neighbouring Niger Republic because he hails from Daura, Katsina State, a few kilometres to that country.

Receiving in audience the former Vice-President, Namadi Sambo, who headed the ECOWAS Election Mission to the West African country at the Presidential Villa yesterday, Buhari lauded President Mahamadou Issoufou, for not attempting to tamper with the constitution of hiscountry and elongatehis stay in power after serving for the maximum two terms. “I come from Daura, a few kilometres from the Republic of Niger, so I should know a bit about that country. The President is quite decent, and we are regularly in touch. He is sticking to the maximum term prescribed by the constitution of his country.

“Also, we share more than 1,400 kilometres of border with that country, which can only be effectively supervised by God. I will speak with the President, and offer his country our support. We need to do all we can to help stabilise the Sahel region, which is also in our own interest.” Sambo in his comments congratulated Buhari on the successful return of abducted schoolboys from Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina State, and also his 78th birthday, last week. He pledged that ECOWAS would ensure peaceful and fair elections in the Republic of Niger despite the current political, legal and security issues, adding that meetings were already being held with the relevant stakeholders.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

NAFDAC disrupts unveiling of COVID-19 herb in Ogun

Posted on Author Kunle Olayeni,

There was pandemonium yesterday in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, when officials of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) disrupted the unveiling of an anti-coronavirus herbal syrup. The incident happened at Centenary Hall, Ake, Abeokuta, where a herbal medicine expert, Paul Oni, was billed to address a press conference and […]
News Top Stories

Reps query Power Ministry over N7bn extra-budgetary spending

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Abuja

The House of Representatives has alleged that the Federal Ministry of Power was involved in an extra budgetary spending to the tune of N7 billion. The House also queried the alleged deposit N2 billion in Aso Savings and Loans Plc. by the ministry in 2013 without any record provided to the office of the Auditor […]
News Top Stories

Fayemi to FG: Get rid of poverty, insurgency, illiteracy

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

Ekiti State governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, wants the Federal Government to invest more time towards solving the nation’s developmental deficit. Fayemi, who spoke at public presentation of a book: “Nigeria Democracy without Development: How to fix it,” written by Omano Edigheji, Special Adviser to Kaduna State governor, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai, called on the Federal Government […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: