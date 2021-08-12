News

Buhari, Itse Sagay, others mourn Fawehinmi’s son

President Muhammadu Buhari, former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu and some senior lawyers have commiserated with the family of the late erudite lawyer, Chief Gani Fawehinmi (SAN), over the death of their son, Mohammed.

Mohammed, a lawyer and human rights advocate, died on Wednesday at the age of 52.

A statement signed by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, urged the family to find comfort in God, who gives and takes and to draw consolation in the fact that the departed robustly fought a debilitating condition, which confined him to the wheelchair for many years.

“His body may have been broken, but his spirit was virile, agile, and he kept the flag of the family flying, doing justice to the memory of his late father,” the president said in the statement.

Similarly, in his condolence message, Kalu urged the Fawehinmi family to be comforted in the remarkable life Mohammed Fawehinmi lived.

He said: “The death of the eldest child of late legal luminary, Chief Gani Fawehinmi, Mohammed is shocking and painful.

“The younger Fawehinmi in his lifetime played noble roles in advancing the cause of the people.”

On his part, Chairman, Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), Professor Itse Sagay, described the death of Mohammed as a terrible and horrible loss.

He said: “This is one of the most shocking news I’ve heard since I travelled out of the country a few weeks ago. That young man, in spite of the disabilities he had as a result of the accident, has been a very outstanding promoter of human rights and political rights. He was a very positive influence to our society just like his father, late Chief Gani Fawehinmi.”

Also speaking on the sad development, Executive Director of a rights group, Access to Justice (AJ), Joseph Otteh, said Mohammed’s death is a huge loss to the democratic movement and Civil Rights movement in Nigeria.

A former Vice-President of Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Mr. Monday Ubani, described Mohammed’s death as an unfortunate loss.

