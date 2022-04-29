News Top Stories

Buhari: I’ve built roads, 2nd Niger Bridge in S’East despite poor poll results from zone

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday said he has done so much for the South easterners in areas of road construction, building of the Second Niger Bridge and provision of security, despite his poor election results in the zone. The President, who spoke through his Special Adviser Media, Mr Femi Adesina, at the presentation of the book: “APGA and the Igbo Question” written by Chief Chekwas Okorie, stated that his administration would do its best for every part of the country, adding “Nigeria is one nation under God.”

He eulogized the author of the book, stating that Okorie was a man who saw far ahead and aligned with him prior to 2019 elections as well as visited him with some illustrious Igbo sons who pledged to support him so that the nature of politics in the region would change. While appreciating him the presidential spokesperson said: “Chief Chekwas Okorie”, Mr President began, that was the man who wants the best for his people. He saw far ahead and aligned with us towards the 2019 polls. “He tried to bring his people to our side, he visited me here with some illustrious Igbo sons and pledged to rally the Igbo behind me in 2019 so that the nature of politics and political alliances in the region will change. I appreciated and still appreciate his wise vision. Did Chief Okorie succeed? That is for historians to decide after studying the result of the polls.”

“We have built roads, we have built the second Niger Bridge, we still try to maintain security there and many others. We will do our best for every part of the country. We are one nation under God,” Adesina quoted the President as saying. On his part, Minister of Labour and Productivity and the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential aspirant, Dr Chris Ngige, said he was dramatis personae in the book authored by Chief Okorie, adding that though he was in the PDP then, APGA was formed to offer protection to Igbo representatives at the National Assembly. Speaking the author and founder of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and first Chairman, Chief Chekwas Okorie, debunked the claim among some Nigerians that Buhari has a morbid hatred for the Igbo ethnic group. “It is not true that Buhari hates the Igbos, at a time, he made Chuba Okadigbo and Chief Edwin Umezuoke his running mates and now, see little me, he sent his Special Adviser Media to come for this occasion.” Similarly, the Chairman of the occasion and one time Chairman of the Police Service Commission, Simon Okeke, expressed shock that APC which does not have rotation in its constitution had zoned the presidency to the South while the PDP had thrown it open. He stated that with the move, the PDP is open to disaster.

 

