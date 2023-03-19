News Top Stories

Buhari: I’ve confidence APC’ll win again

President Muhammadu Buhari has told voters to collect and pocket money from politicians, who indulge in vote buying and still vote their conscience. Buhari, who expressed high hopes that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) would emerge victorious at the governorship and state Assembly polls conducted in the country yesterday in Daura, Katsina State, gave the advice while speaking with newsmen after casting his vote alongside his family members. He lauded the media for deepening the nation’s democratic culture by drill ing candidates with probing questions ahead of the Presidential, governorship and state Assembly elections.

In a release by his spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, the President said the outcomes of the Governorship and State Assembly elections would favour the All Progressives Congress (APC) across the country as Nigerians know the party “means what it says, and says what it means.’’ Buhari added that he was not surprised by the outcome of the February 25th Presidential election, where the candidate of his party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, was declared the winner, because the APC campaigns were thorough, and detailed. While noting that the era of vote buying had been diminished, the President said: “I am aware that the money is not there like before for people to sway voters, like they used to do. And if they bring out money now, the people should pocket it, and still vote their conscience.”

According to him, the APC followed the constitutional procedure for the entire electoral process, choosing a party Chairman, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu, who had served as a two-term Governor in Nasarawa State, and legislator in the Senate, with an experience that will secure the electoral value and relevance of the party. “Nigerians trust us because we mean what we say and say what we mean. We have maintained that trust. We told Nigerians that we will work for them, and we have done our best in education and health facilities, and Nigerians appreciate our efforts,’’ he said. On deepening of democratic culture and raising awareness among Nigerians, the President said the media had played a major role in empowering people with information on their rights, and providing a platform for voters to challenge leaders on promises and records. “The media is doing very well in creating awareness and enabling the right conversation. You can hear the tough questions for leaders during interviews on TV, radio and other platforms, and the journalists always press for answers,’’ the President noted.

