News Top Stories

Buhari: I’ve stabilised security, diversified economy, fought corruption

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that regardless of criticisms against his administration, he has succeeded in stabilizing security, reviving and diversifying the economy and fighting corruption in the country. The President said this yesterday when he received a delegation of political, religious and business leaders from Gombe State who were in the State House to thank him for his role in the discovery of oil in commercial quantities in the Kolmani area of the state. The President jocularly told them: “Thank you for coming to say thank you to me for doing my job.

Thank you for appreciating the efforts.” According to a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President going down memory lane, said when he served as Petroleum Minister for over three years in the 1970s: “We developed the feasibility studies, believing it would further stabilise our polity.

So, you should congratulate yourselves, rather than me for the oil find.” Describing the visit as a miracle booster, Buhari in his comments in the political situation in the country ahead of the 2023 general elections said off-season elections in Anambra, Ekiti and Osun states have shown that the government respects Nigerians, “and would allow them to choose their own leaders without interference or manipulation.” Leader of the delegation, Governor Mohammed Inuwa Yahaya, said Gombe people came to express “profound appreciation and gratitude for the successful flag-off of the Kolmani oil project.” He added that such a gigantic project was a milestone for the entire country: “As it will enhance our socio-economic fortunes, create jobs, and benefit farmers, business people, indeed, everyone.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles

2nd Niger bridge
News Top Stories

FG to air documentary on 2nd Niger Bridge

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye ABUJA

The Federal Government will air a 25-minute documentary on the Second Niger Bridge ahead of its completion tomorrow. Thus was disclosed in a statement issued by the Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, yesterday. The statement reads: “After over 40 years of promises by successive administrations, the stage is […]
News

Borrow for infrastructure development, not frivolities, experts tell FG

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe

Experts in the construction industry have called on government at all levels to channel all funds borrowed both internally and externally to infrastructure development and not frivolities that could deepen the country’s financial woes. Members of the Nigerian Institute of Quantity Surveyors (NIQS) in Abuja yesterday said while critical infrastructure needed in Nigeria can’t be […]
News

BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION: PROFESSOR IMUMOLEN HAILS NIGERIANS, OTHERS AS GOODWILL MESSAGES CONTINUE TO RAIN , REASSURES HIS VISION FOR A PEOPLE ORIENTED PRESIDENCY.

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Following his birthday celebration yesterday as he became plus one, elated presidential candidate of Accord, Professor Christopher Imumolen, has sent in-depth appreciation to all well wishers who showered prayers and encomiums to make his day blissful. Obviously elated Imumolen who spoke to media men through a conference call from Abuja expressed his joy and gratitude […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica