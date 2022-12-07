Buhari: I’ve stabilised security, diversified economy, fought corruption

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that regardless of criticisms against his administration, he has succeeded in stabilizing security, reviving and diversifying the economy and fighting corruption in the country. The President said this yesterday when he received a delegation of political, religious and business leaders from Gombe State who were in the State House to thank him for his role in the discovery of oil in commercial quantities in the Kolmani area of the state. The President jocularly told them: “Thank you for coming to say thank you to me for doing my job.

Thank you for appreciating the efforts.” According to a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President going down memory lane, said when he served as Petroleum Minister for over three years in the 1970s: “We developed the feasibility studies, believing it would further stabilise our polity.

So, you should congratulate yourselves, rather than me for the oil find.” Describing the visit as a miracle booster, Buhari in his comments in the political situation in the country ahead of the 2023 general elections said off-season elections in Anambra, Ekiti and Osun states have shown that the government respects Nigerians, “and would allow them to choose their own leaders without interference or manipulation.” Leader of the delegation, Governor Mohammed Inuwa Yahaya, said Gombe people came to express “profound appreciation and gratitude for the successful flag-off of the Kolmani oil project.” He added that such a gigantic project was a milestone for the entire country: “As it will enhance our socio-economic fortunes, create jobs, and benefit farmers, business people, indeed, everyone.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...