Buhari Jets Out Qatar To Attend UN Conference

Following the invitation by the Emir of Qatar, His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, President Muhammadu Buhari will on Saturday leave for Doha to attend the 5th United Nations Conference on the Least Developed Countries (LCDs) on.

This was contained in a press statement issued by President Buhari’s spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu on Saturday morning.

According to him, the conference will hold from the 5th to 9th March 2023 under the theme: “From Potential to Prosperity,” it’s held once a decade and provides an opportunity to garner the support of the international community for accelerating sustainable development in the LDCs as well as assist them to make progress towards achieving prosperity.

In Doha, the President would reinforce Nigeria’s commitment to supporting the most vulnerable countries to meet their development challenges, highlighting areas through which the Nigerian government has provided them with various forms of assistance over time.

As most of these countries struggle to find sustainable solutions to challenges of poverty, adverse effects of climate change, food, and energy crises as well as high-debt burden among others, the Nigerian leader will vigorously reiterate the need for sustainable solutions for countries facing these severe challenges.

The Summit will be attended by world leaders, the private sector, civil society, and youth organizations.

It aims to share developmental ideas and mobilize political will, solidarity, action and solutions to transform the LDCs, by finding sustainable solutions to the challenges of poverty, food insecurity, hunger, weak or non-existent infrastructure, inadequate health facilities, climate change among others as they struggle to deliver on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030.

Buhari’s delegation includes some Ministers and top government officials who are expected to use the opportunity of the visit to sign some agreements and Memoranda of Understanding with the Qatari government.

The President is expected to return to the country on Wednesday, March

