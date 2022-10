Buhari, Jinping felicitate Nigerians, Chinese

Some lawyers yesterday faulted the venue of arbitration in the controversial Chinese loan agreement, wherein Hong Kong was chosen as the place of adjudication, in case of default in loan repayment, while canvassing a reappraisal of the clauses. While some lawyers who spoke with Saturday Telegraph called on the Nigerian Government to avoid Hong Kong […]

…We’ve rescued victims –Police Gunmen in military uniforms, on Friday evening abducted the village Head of Oshiagu Amia Ngbo in Umuogudu Akpu Ngbo Community of Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State. Deacon John Ulebe Nnaji. The gunmen also abducted four others in the community. The gunmen, who came on motor bikes in their numbers […]

For those that don’t have an idea of what the Niger Delta people are suffering and for those that stay in Abuja rolling their chairs and taking the decision about the region without coming close, the bitter truth is that these people are really suffering. All the environments in this part of the country are […]

President Muhammadu Buhari and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, have exchanged pleasantries on the occasion of the two nations’ independence anniversary on October 1. While Nigeria marks its 62nd anniversary, for China it’s the 73rd. According to a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, Buhari in his letter, congratulating the Chinese President on the anniversary, saying that relations between the two countries have “achieved far-reaching and fruitful results on the basis of equity, mutual trust and mutual benefits,” adding that Nigeria seeks to elevate the strategic partnership to a new level. On his part, the Chinese President, Xi Jinping, said the Sino-Nigerian relations enjoy “sound momentum, with political mutual trust being enhanced, cooperation in various fields yielding fruitful results and coordination on international and regional affairs being closer.”

