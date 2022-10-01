News

Buhari, Jinping felicitate Nigerians, Chinese

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comments Off on Buhari, Jinping felicitate Nigerians, Chinese

President Muhammadu Buhari and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, have exchanged pleasantries on the occasion of the two nations’ independence anniversary on October 1. While Nigeria marks its 62nd anniversary, for China it’s the 73rd. According to a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, Buhari in his letter, congratulating the Chinese President on the anniversary, saying that relations between the two countries have “achieved far-reaching and fruitful results on the basis of equity, mutual trust and mutual benefits,” adding that Nigeria seeks to elevate the strategic partnership to a new level. On his part, the Chinese President, Xi Jinping, said the Sino-Nigerian relations enjoy “sound momentum, with political mutual trust being enhanced, cooperation in various fields yielding fruitful results and coordination on international and regional affairs being closer.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Furore as PIB sets agenda for Bayelsa stakeholders

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

For those that don’t have an idea of what the Niger Delta people are suffering and for those that stay in Abuja rolling their chairs and taking the decision about the region without coming close, the bitter truth is that these people are really suffering. All the environments in this part of the country are […]
News

Gunmen in military uniforms abduct village head, four others in Ebonyi

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya

…We’ve rescued victims –Police Gunmen in military uniforms, on Friday evening abducted the village Head of Oshiagu Amia Ngbo in Umuogudu Akpu Ngbo Community of Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State. Deacon John Ulebe Nnaji. The gunmen also abducted four others in the community. The gunmen, who came on motor bikes in their numbers […]
News Top Stories

Chinese Loan arbitration: Nigeria must resist choice of Hong Kong –Lawyers

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina, Chukwu David and Philip Nyam

Some lawyers yesterday faulted the venue of arbitration in the controversial Chinese loan agreement, wherein Hong Kong was chosen as the place of adjudication, in case of default in loan repayment, while canvassing a reappraisal of the clauses. While some lawyers who spoke with Saturday Telegraph called on the Nigerian Government to avoid Hong Kong […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica