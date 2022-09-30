News

Buhari, Jinping felicitate on Nigerian/Chinese anniversary

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping have exchanged pleasantries on the occasion of the two nations’ independence anniversary on October 1.

While Nigeria marks its 62nd anniversary, for China it’s the 73rd.

According to a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, Buhari in his letter, congratulating the Chinese President on the anniversary, said relations between the two countries have “achieved far-reaching and fruitful results on the basis of equity, mutual trust and mutual benefits,” adding that Nigeria seeks to elevate the strategic partnership to a new level.

On his part, the Chinese President, Xi Jinping, said the Sino-Nigerian relations enjoy “sound momentum, with political mutual trust being enhanced, cooperation in various fields yielding fruitful results and coordination on international and regional affairs being closer.”

 

Our Reporters

