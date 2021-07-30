News Top Stories

Buhari, Johnson, agree on noninterference in prosecution of terrorists

…as President welcomes Commonwealth support on insecurity, agriculture

 

President Muhammadu Buhari and Prime Minister Boris Johnson of Britain have agreed to allow the judicial process to run its full course in the prosecution of terrorists in Nigeria.

 

According to a release by a Presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, this agreement was reached Thursday at the side lines of bilateral talks during the Global Education Summit, which held in London after the leaders appraised the war against different forms of terrorism in Nigeria.

 

According to him, they both agreed that the rule of law should be allowed to run its course without interference, no matter who was involved.

 

The President briefed the Prime Minister on Nigeria’s power needs and efforts being made, as well as initiatives geared at achieving food security.

He also reviewed the security situation in the different regions of the country, while PM Johnson pledged Britain’s preparedness to lend a helping hand. “We are available to help,” he said.

 

The two leaders equally discussed how to increase trade between the two countries, develop solar and wind power, leadership of the Commonwealth going forward and other matters of mutual interest.

 

In another development, Buhari received the offer of support for the country from the Commonwealth on the challenges of insecurity and agriculture.

Speaking at a bilateral meeting with the Commonwealth Secretary- General, Baroness Patricia Scotland, at the side lines of the Summit Thursday, the President said his government was doing a lot to address food security through heavy investment in agriculture, and the security issues confronting the country in different regions.

