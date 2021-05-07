Buhari, Jonathan, govs condole with Adeboye over son’s death

Lawrence Olaoye, Olufemi Adediran, Adewale Momoh, Sola Adeyemo and Adewumi Ademiju President Muhammadu Buhari and former President Goodluck Jonathan have condoled with the family of Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), on the passing of his son, Pastor Dare Adeboye. Dare, 42, the third child of Adeboye, was reported to have died in his sleep on Wednesday in Eket, Akwa Ibom State, where he was based with his family. In a statement by his spokesman, Mr. Femi Adesina, President Buhari also commiserated with members of the RCCG on the demise of Dare, who was the Assistant Pastor in charge of Region (Youth) 35. The President urged them to find comfort in the teachings of the Holy Scriptures that “those who have chosen to serve God faithfully will see Him as He is in eternity”. Buhari prayed God Almighty to grant the departed rest in His everlasting kingdom and comfort grieving family, friends and associates. In a message of condolence, Jonathan said Dare lived a life that was a pattern of good works and prayed God to grant his soul eternal rest.

He said: “My family and I condole with Pastor Enoch Adeboye and the entire membership of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, on the death of Pastor Dare Adeboye, son of the General Overseer, and a much loved clergyman. “Though I never knew Pastor Dare personally, I have had cause to meet his father, Pastor Adeboye, and it would seem that the apple did not fall far from the tree. “From every account, Pastor Dare lived a life that was a pattern of good works and a credit to the Body of Christ. He was known to emulate the godliness and moral leadership that his father is well known for. “We share in the grief that naturally comes when such a devout man passes on to eternal glory. May God grant his family and ministry the fortitude to bear the loss.” Other eminent Nigerians have also commiserated with the Adeboye family and the RCCG. One of such is Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State who expressed shock over Dare’s demise In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Kunle Somorin, the governor described Dare as a role model not only to the youth in the RCCG, but in the country. Abiodun, who paid a condolence visit to the RCCG general overseer, described Dare’s death as heart-wrenching and shocking

