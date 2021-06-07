News Top Stories

Buhari, Jonathan, Kalu mourn TB Joshua

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Abuja Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari, former president Goodluck Jonathan and former governor of Abia State, Orji Uzor Kalu have all expressed shock and sadness over the demise of the Spiritual leader of Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua.

 

Buhari said he would be missed by his follower’s world over not only for his spiritual contributions but for his philanthropic gestures.

 

The President in a release yesterday by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, commiserated with members of his family and followers while noting that the deceased televangelist touched many lives while alive.

 

On his part, Jonathan expressed sadness over the Pastor’s death describing him as a devout man of God.

 

In a message of condolence to his family and the SCOAN congregation, the former President noted that Joshua who died at the age of 57 served God and humanity with relentless passion.

 

And the former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu lamented the demise of the renowned preacher and evangelist, stressing that Pastor Joshua was popular beyond the shores of Nigeria, adding that the deceased will be greatly missed by his followers. In his condolence message, Kalu prayed for eternal rest for the deceased.

