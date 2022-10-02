News Top Stories

Buhari, Jonathan, other dignitaries mark anniversary in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday led Nigerians to celebrate Nigeria’s 62nd Independence Day Anniversary parade, held at the Eagle Square, Abuja.

The anniversary, which was marked with activities, including military drills and artistic performances, was graced by dignitaries, including the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo; former President Goodluck Jonathan; President of the Senate, Dr Ahmed Lawan and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila.

Others there were the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola; Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha; Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan; ministers, service chiefs and other heads of security and intelligence agencies; members of the National Assembly; and members of the diplomatic corps.

The day’s ceremony kicked off with the National Anthem, some minutes after the President arrived at the Eagle Square and inspected the guards on parade before proceeding to the VIP box to observe the parade processions.

The major highlights of the celebration at the Eagle Square included parade and march past by the nation’s military forces, some paramilitary outfits, cadets of the Nigeria Military School (NMS), members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), among others.

Also, the Nigerian Air Force did a couple of flying displays with some of the aircrafts recently procured for the various anti-terrorism fight, as well as minutes of cultural displays by the cultural troupes.

The ceremony was closed with the signing of the anniversary register by the President, three hearty cheers by the parade and finally the firing of 21 artillery volleys for the national salute, the National Anthem and the march off of the parade.

Meanwhile, to ensure a hitch-free ceremony, tight security arrangements were observed in and around the vicinity of the Eagle Square in Abuja.
It was observed that all roads linking the Federal Secretariat Complex were cordoned off by security personnel.

The President had earlier addressed Nigerians on the occasion of the independence anniversary, where he said he shared in the pains Nigerians were going through while commending their resilience in the face of challenges.

Buhari had also commended Nigerians for giving him the opportunity to lead the country both in 2015 and 2019, adding that he had delivered on most of the promises he made to the people in the last seven year

 

