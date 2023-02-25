Buhari, Jonathan, Sylva, others hail Oloibiri Museum ground-breaking ceremony

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed confidence in the ability of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc to deliver on critical construction work as he urged the company to once again prove its historically established, trusted and reliable engineering construction competence. Represented by the Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, the President spoke at the ground-breaking ceremony of the Oloibiri Museum and Research Centre and the Local Content Conference Hotel in Bayelsa State on Tuesday. Buhari said: “I trust Julius Berger will deliver the project in due time and according to specifications and timeline meant for its completion.” He encouraged Julius Berger to, in its usual operational practice, carry their host communities along in executing the projects. Noting that the Federal Government has put needed machinery in place, including funding arrangements to ensure hitch-free delivery of the project, President Buhari urged the communities to own and protect the projects, he emphasized the need for the contractors to comply with the Community Content Guidelines of the Nigeria Content Development and Monitoring Board, NCDMB Act.

