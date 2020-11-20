News

Buhari, Kalu felicitate with Buni at 53

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday lauded the Yobe State Governor and Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Committee, Mai Mala Buni, for reconciling factions, bringing back former members and welcoming new ones into the party. The President in a statement made available to newsmen by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, also felicitated with the governor on his 53rd birthday anniversary.

Buhari joined his family, friends, political associates, government and people of the state in celebrating the hardworking governor for devoting his time to delivering dividends of democracy to his people. The President wished him many more years of service to his party, state, country and humanity. Also, a former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Kalu has congratulated Buni on his 53rd birthday.

Describing the governor as a consummate politician and committed progressive, Kalu commended the APC Chairman for his inclusive and participatoryapproach in steering the affairs of the party. In a goodwill message, Kalu felicitated with the government and people of Yobe state on the occasion of the Governor’s 53rd birthday anniversary. He said, “On behalf of the people of Abia North Senatorial district, I congratulate the Caretaker Chairman of our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni on his 53rd birthday.”

