Buhari, Kalu felicitates with Ngige at 69

President Muhammadu Buhari has extended best wishes to Labour and Employment Minister, Senator Dr Chris Nwabueze Ngige, as he turns 69 today.

 

This is even as former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu, described Ngige as a consummate politician, seasoned administrator and patriotic statesman, with passion for a united and prosperous Nigeria.

 

In a statement by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President joined the medical profession, labour community, the legislature, where the celebrant served as Senator, and people of Anambra State, whom he served as Governor, to salute Ngige for his selfless stewardship to community, state, country and humanity, wishing him greater health, strength and sound mind.

 

Acknowledging the invaluable contributions of the Minister to the social, economic and political development of the country, Kalu admonished Ngige to sustain his good deeds in all facets of life.

 

While praying to God to grant the Minister longer life as he clocks 69, the former Governor joined the government and people of Anambra state in celebrating the cerebral politician.

 

In a goodwill message, the Senate Chief Whip said, “I felicitate with family, friends and associates of Minister of Labour and Productivity, Senator Chris Ngige on the occasion of his 69th birthday anniversary.

 

“The celebrant is a household name in the political space in Nigeria, owing to his remarkable and outstanding accomplishments in politics, leadership and philanthropy.

 

“As a patriotic statesman, the celebrant’s commitment to peaceful co-existence among all ethnic groups in the country is impressive and commendable.

