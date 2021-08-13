News

Buhari, Kalu, Itse Sagay, others mourn Fawehinmi’s son

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye and John Comment(0)

…family yet to announce burial date

President Muhammadu Buhari, former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu and some senior lawyers have commiserated with the family of the late erudite lawyer, Chief Gani Fawehinmi (SAN), over the death of their son, Mohammed. Mohammed, a lawyer and human rights advocate, died on Wednesday at the age of 52. A statement signed by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, urged the family to find comfort in God, who gives and takes and to draw consolation in the fact that the departed robustly fought a debilitating condition, which confined him to the wheelchair for many years.

“His body may have been broken, but his spirit was virile, agile, and he kept the flag of the family flying, doing justice to the memory of his late father,” the president said in the statement. Similarly, in his condolence message, Kalu urged the Fawehinmi family to be comforted in the remarkable life Mohammed Fawehinmi lived.

He said: “The death of the eldest child of late legal luminary, Chief Gani Fawehinmi, Mohammed is shocking and painful. “The younger Fawehinmi in his lifetime played noble roles in advancing the cause of the people.” On his part, Chairman, Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), Professor Itse Sagay, described the death of Mohammed as a terrible and horrible loss. He said: “This is one of the most shocking news I’ve heard since I travelled out of the country a few weeks ago.

That young man, in spite of the disabilities he had as a result of the accident, has been a very outstanding promoter of human rights and political rights. He was a very positive influence to our society just like his father, late Chief Gani Fawehinmi.” Also speaking on the sad development, Executive Director of a rights group, Access to Justice (AJ), Joseph Otteh, said Mohammed’s death is a huge loss to the democratic movement and Civil Rights movement in Nigeria. A former Vice-President of Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Mr. Monday Ubani, described Mohammed’s death as an unfortunate loss. And in a related development, the family of late Chief Gani Fawehinmi (SAN) yesterday said they are yet to decide on a burial date for the head of the family, Mohammed Fawehinmi. This was disclosed at a press briefing addressed by the younger sister of the deceased, Mrs Busirat Fawehinmi-Biobaku and a friend of the family, Lanre Arogundade. While addressing journalists, Mrs Fawehinmi-Biobaku said that the family will hold necessary consultation and announce a date once her brother, Saheed returns from the USA. She said that the family was saddened and is still in shock over the death of Mohammed.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Osinowo: Lagos APC in dilemma as politicians renew 2015, 2019 rivalries

Posted on Author Temitope Ogunbanke

Less than a week after the demise of the lawmaker representing Lagos East Senator District, Senator Bayo Osinowo, politicians within his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), especially those within the constituency, might have put the party in dilemma over who succeeds the late senator. This is because the leaders of the party are said […]
News

Revenue boost: Kwara Customs generates N2.7bn in Q3

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni Ilorin

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Kwara State Area Command, generated a total sum of N2.7 billion into the coffers of the Federal Government between July and September.   Recall that this year’s revenue target for the com- mand was put at a little above N8 billion, out of which the command has so far raked […]
News Top Stories

Alleged N1.4bn fraud: EFCC arrests ex-A’Ibom AG, Nwoko

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

A former Attorney General (AG) of Akwa Ibom State, Mr. Uwemedimo Nwoko, has been arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), over allegations bordering on money laundering to the tune of N1.4 billion. An informed security source, who spoke in confidence with New Telegraph yesterday, said Nwoko was arrested by operatives of the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica