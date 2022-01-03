News Top Stories

Buhari, Kalu mourn Olubadan

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari has in a condolence message to the government and people of Oyo State, the Royal family as well as the Olubadanin- Council, described the late Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Saliu Asetunji, as a visionary and compassionate leader.

 

The President, in a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, affirmed that the late Kabiyesi used the spheres of his in-  fluence as a respected traditional ruler and a lover of the creative industry to advance the progress of his people, encouraging and motivating them to give their best in their vocation and to the nation.

 

While his demise understandably left a huge void to fill, the President urged the people of Ibadan and Nigerians from different walks of life to honour the eternal memory of the deceased by imbibing the virtues he cherished so much: generosity, peace, tolerance and devotion to unity.

 

The President expressed the trust that the process of selecting his successor would be guided by wisdom, understanding and good judgment that exemplified the life he lived.

 

Buhari prayed to God to grant the soul of Oba Adetunji eternal rest and comfort the family, friends, associates and subjects he left behind.

And the former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has described the demise of the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji as a huge loss to the nation.

 

Kalu, while acknowledging the noble roles played by the late monarch in promoting peaceful co-existence among all ethnic groups in Ibadanland, stressed that Oba Adetunji lived a purposeful life dedicated to the service of humanity.

 

In his condolence message, Kalu conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the people of Ibadanland.

 

He said: “The demise of Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji is a big loss to the nation. “The late monarch was a rallying point for the people of Ibadanland. “He contributed to nation building in various capacities.

 

“The late traditional ruler lived a fulfilled life and left behind good legacies for his loved ones to sustain.”

 

Kalu prayed to Allah to make Al-Jannah Firdaus the final abode for the late monarch and give the people of Ibadanland the fortitude to bear the loss

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

FG condemns attack on Nigerian mission in Ghana

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Federal Government has condemned the two attacks on its residential buildings in Accra, describing them as criminal and outrageous, demanding urgent action from the Ghanaian authorities. Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, made this known via his verified twitter handle @GeoffreyOnyeama on Sunday. He said that the Federal Government was already engaging with […]
News Top Stories

FAAC: FG, states, LGs share N676.407bn July revenue

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

Three tiers of governments comprising federal, states and local councils shared the sum of N676.407 billion in month of July. The amount shared was revenue that accrued into federation purse in July 2020. The figure was confirmed at the end of monthly Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) meeting for August 2020 held through virtual conferencing; […]
News Top Stories

Hushpuppi: Why IGP rejected Panel report on Abba Kyari

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

Fresh facts emerged last night on why the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba Alkali, allegedly rejected a report submitted by a panel setup to investigate the indictment of Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Abba Kyari, by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). Impeccable sources in the know of the development told this newspaper […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica