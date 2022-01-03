Buhari, Kalu mourn Olubadan

President Muhammadu Buhari has in a condolence message to the government and people of Oyo State, the Royal family as well as the Olubadanin- Council, described the late Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Saliu Asetunji, as a visionary and compassionate leader.

The President, in a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, affirmed that the late Kabiyesi used the spheres of his in- fluence as a respected traditional ruler and a lover of the creative industry to advance the progress of his people, encouraging and motivating them to give their best in their vocation and to the nation.

While his demise understandably left a huge void to fill, the President urged the people of Ibadan and Nigerians from different walks of life to honour the eternal memory of the deceased by imbibing the virtues he cherished so much: generosity, peace, tolerance and devotion to unity.

The President expressed the trust that the process of selecting his successor would be guided by wisdom, understanding and good judgment that exemplified the life he lived.

Buhari prayed to God to grant the soul of Oba Adetunji eternal rest and comfort the family, friends, associates and subjects he left behind.

And the former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has described the demise of the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji as a huge loss to the nation.

Kalu, while acknowledging the noble roles played by the late monarch in promoting peaceful co-existence among all ethnic groups in Ibadanland, stressed that Oba Adetunji lived a purposeful life dedicated to the service of humanity.

In his condolence message, Kalu conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the people of Ibadanland.

He said: “The demise of Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji is a big loss to the nation. “The late monarch was a rallying point for the people of Ibadanland. “He contributed to nation building in various capacities.

“The late traditional ruler lived a fulfilled life and left behind good legacies for his loved ones to sustain.”

Kalu prayed to Allah to make Al-Jannah Firdaus the final abode for the late monarch and give the people of Ibadanland the fortitude to bear the loss

