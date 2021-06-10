Buhari lauds 9th NASS for vision, courage on 2nd year anniversary

News

Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has lauded the leadership of the 9th National Assembly for their vision, course and patriotism in the handling of national issues as they celebrate their second year anniversary.
According to a release from his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President on behalf of Nigerians, and the Federal Executive Council, sent warm greetings to the leadership and members of the 9th National Assembly extolling the sense of duty and diligence in handling issues related to the development of the country.
He noted, with appreciation, the understanding and maturity of the lawmakers in speedily processing bills that directly impact the welfare of Nigerians, courageously finding common grounds to move the country forward, and passionately carrying out their oversight functions with justice and fairness.

