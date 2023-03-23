Sports

Buhari lauds achievements in sports under Dare

President Muhammadu Buhari has lauded the medal-winning efforts of several Nigerian athletes and their counterparts in other sports, saying that their dedication and commitment was awe-inspiring. The President stated this when he received the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, who recently received “Special Recognition Award for Contributions to Sports Development in Nigeria and the Africa Region” from President Mohammed Solih of Maldives. Speaking after receiving the trophy from the Minister, the President thanked him for the honour to the country.

He recounted the exploits of Nigeria’s national football team, Super Eagles, at national and international stages, noting he still hasn’t forgotten Nigeria’s absence at the Qatar World Cup 2022. Commending Dare’s enormous contribution to sports development, the President expressed delight that he has been recognized and applauded outside the shores of the country. The President noted that under Dare, Nigeria’s sports sector has developed from recreation to business, adding that with revamping of infrastructure, laurels have been harvested at international events by our athletes while harmony and unity of purpose have prevailed in several sporting associations.

The President also applauded the Minister’s commitment, dedication and service to the nation in a sector that brings young and old together, as well as athletes and fans. He extended his best wishes to the Sports Minister, urging him to continue to give his best for God and country. In his remarks, the Minister thanked the President for his tireless support towards sports matters in the country.

