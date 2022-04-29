News

Buhari lauds lessons of Ramadan fast

As Muslims around the world approach end of the Ramadan fast, winding down the intense worship characterizing the period, President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday joined the faithful at the State House Mosque to witness the conclusion of Tafsir (Interpretation of the Qur’an). According to a release by hisspokesman, MalamGarba Shehu, thePresident, whoparticipated in the daily exercise throughout the one month period, had also used his eveningstohostguestsfrom cross sections of the country to Iftar (The breaking of fast).

Notably, he used the occasions to practice the values projected by the Ramadan, including the promotion of discipline and personal sacrifice, care and love for less fortunate, promotion of national unity and support for the Armed Forces as they fight to end terrorism and other crimes in the country. Buhari received accolades from the Chief Imam of the State House, Sheikh Abdulwahid Sulaiman, for his sacrifice and the values of honesty, integrity and selfless service to the nation that he brought to the office.

 

Our Reporters

