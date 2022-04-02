Buhari lauds Microsoft over $200m investment in digital technology in

News Top Stories

President Muhammadu Buhari has praised the management of the United States of America based tech-company, Microsoft’s resolve to create an engineering hub worth $200 million in Nigeria. He made the commendation while receiving the President of Microsoft, Brad Smith, alongside Minister of Communication and Technology, Prof. Isa Pantami, at the State House on Friday. Addressing his guests, the President said the country stood poised to welcome more initiatives and investments in digital technology, which he said would provide employment opportunities to teeming Nigerian youths.

The event forms part of a release by presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina who quoted Buhari as saying, “I have been informed that the African Development Centre in Nigeria is Microsoft’s first engineering hub in Africa as the current investment stands at about $200 million.

“I have also been informed of Microsoft’s skilling initiative that aims to train five million citizens and provide 27,000 jobs over the next three years. These initiatives are commendable and I urge you to expand them and continue to prioritize Nigeria as you roll out your global initiatives.’’ He told the Microsoft team that Nigeria was positioned to play a strategic role in the global technology ecosystem and sought the right partnerships to harness the potential. He said one of such key partnerships was in the area of capacity building.

Buhari prided his administration to have shown great commitment in providing a conducive environment for investors adding that the massive jump in the Global Ease of Doing Business Ranking was proof that the efforts were yielding positive results. “Our emphasis on the development of our Digital Economy has also positioned the sector as a prominent factor in the Nigerian economy.

As the fastest growing sector of the Nigerian economy in 2020, the Information and Communications Technology sector played a very important role in supporting our country to exit the recession triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic. “We are keen to build on the momentum as we continue to implement our National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy, along with other related policies.’’ Apart from partnership in the area of skills building, the President said he looked forward to further partnerships that would support the digital infrastructure and innovation ecosystem, with regard to emerging technologies.

 

