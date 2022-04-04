Buhari lauds Oshiomhole’s mental soundness, experience at 70

President Muhammadu Buhari has joined leaders and members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in celebrating with former Governor of Edo State, Adams Aliyu Oshiomhole, on his 70th birthday today.

The President congratulated the former Chairman of the APC on another milestone, saluting his salutary contributions to development of democracy and good governance.

Buhari believed Oshiomhole’s leadership strides in various sectors would stand the test of time, deploying his time and strength to the good of workers and Nigerians as a labour leader, Chairman of the Nigerian Labour Congress, and accepting the call into politics to serve his state.

The President noted the mental soundness and experience of the former APC leader, willingly dedicating himself for the greater good of the country, and acting as the voice of the voiceless in different ramifications.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...