Buhari lauds outgoing OPEC Sec. Gen., Barkindo for stabilizing organisation

President Muhammadu Buhari has lauded the outgoing Secretary General of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Muhammed Barkindo, for repositioning the organisation despite all odds.

The President, while receiving Barkindo at the Presidential Villa Tuesday, described him as the nation’s worthy ambassador, adding that posterity would remember him for his meritorious service to the 4th OPEC.

The President directed the Ministry of Petroleum Resources and the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited to mobilize the oil and gas industry to organise a befitting welcome reception in honour of Barkindo.

“You have indeed been a worthy ambassador of our country. We are proud of your achievements before and during your appointment at OPEC and the proud legacies you will leave behind.

‘‘Your time in charge of the affairs of OPEC has been a very challenging one for the global oil industry. Oil producers were finding it difficult to come together to address challenges that were crippling the oil market.

‘‘Not long after, the world was faced with the COVID-19 pandemic that sent crude prices spiralling down at an alarming rate. You showed incredible leadership to rally industry players and pushed through the turbulent times.

‘‘There is no doubt about your efforts in putting together the Declaration of Cooperation which is the largest in the history of OPEC and the global oil industry and also the longest in duration in the history of the organisation. This was a herculean task,’’ the President said.

According to him, Barkindo’s efforts have placed the organisation in a strong position to confront the challenges it will face in the coming years.

In his remarks, Barkindo attributed his success to the tremendous guidance, charisma and international gravitas of the President; support from OPEC secretariat in Vienna; and cooperation by members of the organisation.

