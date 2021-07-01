Buhari lauds Rabiu as President France-Nigeria Business Council

President Muhammadu Buhari has lauded the founder and Chairman of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu, on his appointment by French President, Emmanuel Macron, as President of the France-Nigeria Business Council. In a release by Femi Adesina, his spokesman, Buhari expressed the belief that the BUA boss’ appointment after the inauguration of the France-Nigeria Business Council, further highlighted the warm and growing relations between both countries, typified by strong partnership at different levels, including security, education and health. The President noted the worthy achievements of the businessman and philanthropist, who had consistently contributed to development of the country through social and infrastructural interventions and, most recently, playing a frontline role in the health sector, particularly in the fight against the global pandemic, COVID-19. He appreciated the goodwill and liberality of the French Government in improving relations with Nigeria, with focus on strengthening trade and business ties, while congratulating the business community for a successful outing at the Choose France Summit held at Chateau de Versailles, outside of Paris. The President lauded members of the business council from Nigeria that included Alhaji Aliko Dangote; Dr. Mike Adenuga; Gilbert Chagoury; Tony Elumelu and Herbert Wigwe.
