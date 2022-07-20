Sports

Buhari lauds S/Falcons for gallant display

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

Despite loss to Moroccan female side at the second Semi-Finals at the African Women’s Cup of Nations on Monday, President Muhammadu Buhari has lauded the Nigeria’s Super Falcons for a gallant performance. Buhari, in release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina said “Although many will be disappointed with the Moroccan victory on penalties, there are many positive outcomes for the Nigerian team to take home and prepare better for the next tournament.”
Adesina disclosed that the President was encouraged by the doggedness, resilience and professionalism of the girls, who despite playing with two players down before a home crowd showed their quality and class. Buhari believed that great things were expected from this team and like all Nigerians; he would be cheering them on at future outings.

 

