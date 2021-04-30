News

Buhari lauds Segun Ogunsanya’s appointment as Airtel Africa’s CEO

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro and Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday lauded the elevation of the Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer (MD/CEO) of Airtel Nigeria, Mr. Segun Ogunsanya, to MD/CEO of Airtel Africa Plc. With the appointment, the President said the flag of Nigeria has been hoisted proudly across the African skyline once again. Congratulating Ogunsanya through a statement released by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, the President said the appointment had once again proven that Nigeria had a surfeit of quality professionals, who can hold their own in any part of the continent, and even beyond.

“President Buhari is sure that with the cognate experience of the new MD/CEO for Africa, which spans consulting, banking, fast moving consumer goods, and telecommunications, he would acquit himself creditably in his new role, and repeat the strides that made him position Airtel Nigeria as the second largest telecommunications company by revenue, serving over 50 million customers,” the statement read. Airtel Africa, a leading provider of telecommunications and mobile money services with a presence in 14 countries across Africa, yesterday announced the appoint ment of Ogunsanya as its new chief executive officer.

Ogunsanya, who is currently the Managing Director of Aitel Nigeria, was to succeed Raghunath Mandava, following the latter’s request for retirement. According to a statement from the company, Ogunsanya will join the board of Airtel Africa Plc with effect from October 1, 2021. “Segun Ogunsanya joined Airtel Africa in 2012 as Managing Director and CEO Nigeria and has been responsible for the overall management of our operations in Nigeria, our largest market in Africa.

Our Reporters

Leave a Reply

