Buhari launches device for monitoring of projects by citizens, CSOs

President Muhammadu Buhari has launched an app, ‘Eyemark’, that empowers citizens to monitor and evaluate capital projects, in real time, with unimpeded access to information on stakeholders’ including contract terms and contractors.

The President, who said the government edged forward in promoting sustainable development by creating the digital device, launched the application at the Council Chambers of the State House ahead of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting Wednesday.

According to him, the innovation would help to forestall the practice of abandoning projects as all stakeholders, like communities, Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), contractors, Ministries, Departments, and Agencies, and citizens would continually interact on one platform.

The President said Eyemark, which would provide a regular update on the status of capital projects across the country through bottom-up interactive processes, would be fully involved at every stage, including knowing the cost, structure, benefit, and framework for maintenance after completion.

