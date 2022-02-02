Buhari launches N62bn HIV Trust Fund

President Muhammadu Buhari has launched a N62 billion HIV trust fund to help end AIDS as a public health threat and place more people living with HIV on annual treatment. Speaking at the inauguration of the HIV Trust Fund of Nigeria (HTFN), Buhari said his administration would continue to prioritise health interventions to address killer diseases and public health emergencies. In a statement issued by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President recalled that at the last United Nations General Assembly High Level Meeting on HIV/AIDS, he made a call for a renewed global action to address the HIV/AIDS epidemic in Africa.

He said: ‘’Ending AIDS as a public health threat in Nigeria will require increased domestic funding. We have continued to make good our commitment of placing more people living with HIV on treatment annually using national resources. ‘’However, strong domestic resource mobilization with an enduring partnership and shared responsibility is required to sustain the response to HIV and other emerging public health emergencies.’’ Buhari said Nigeria’s partnership with the private sector in response to COVID-19 has been helpful. He commended the National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA) and Nigeria Business Coalition Against AIDS for their efforts in establishing the HIV Trust Fund of Nigeria to secure a generation of babies free of HIV.

