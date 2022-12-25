Buhari, Lawan, 17 govs celebrate last Chrismas in Govt Houses

As the world celebrates Christmas today, President Muhammadu Buhari, Senate President Ahmad Lawan and 17 governors are also marking what would stand as their last Yuletide at their various Government Houses.

With less than two months to the 2023 general elections in February and later the handing over on May 29, President Buhari, the 17 out of the 36 governors, who are serving out their second term, and Lawan who could not secure the ticket of Senatorial District will today enjoy their last Christmas celebration in the State House as top executives The governors, who are on their second term and would be leaving office in 2023 are Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto); Nasir el-Rufai (Kaduna);

Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi); Aminu Masari (Katsina); Abubakar Badaru (Jigawa) and Abdullahi Ganduje (Kano).

Others are Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia); Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu); Dave Umahi (Ebonyi); Darius Ishaku (Taraba); Samuel Ortom (Benue); Simon Lalong (Plateau); Sani Bello (Niger); Nyesom Wike (Rivers); Udom Emmanuel (Akwa Ibom); Ifeanyi Okowa (Delta) and Ben Ayade (Cross River).

While some of them have secured the senatorial tickets and Okowa as the Vice Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), chances are they would be able to wield some level of influence as former chief executives of the states, whether or not they win, but such cannot be said of those who fall outside the two. But it would be without the current fanfare they enjoy.

“It is comparable to going into retirement from public service after which they would become private citizens. They will henceforth lose the long convoys, access to manage huge state resources and a retinue of staff hitherto at their beck and calls,” said a former aide of an Edo State Governor.

He added that like, “some of them who are currently garrulous, those of them who have skeletons in their cupboard would have to wait to answer to petitions which may have been sent to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

“You will recall that at the end of the tenure of the immediate past governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano, the EFCC, immediately arrested him, even at the International Airport before he could board a flight. That may be the fate of some of them,” he said.

An aide to one of the governors said all the outgoing governors’ special advisers and personal assistants would also have to commence making their exit plans, because there is no certainty of being retained by the governor’s anointed successor- that is if he wins.

Besides governors celebrating their last Christmas today and those eying the Senate, about 16 former governors are in the Senate. They are Ibikunle Amosun (Ogun), Rochas Okorocha (Imo), Ibrahim Gaidam (Yobe), Kashim Shettima (Borno), Tanko Al Makura (Nasarawa), Orji Uzor Kalu (Abia), Sam Egwu (Ebonyi), Theodore Orji (Abia), Chimaraoke Nnamani (Enugu), Danjuma Goje (Gombe) and Adamu Aliero (Kebbi), Kabiru Gaya (Kano), Ibrahim Shekarau (Kano), Abdullahi Adamu (Nasarawa), Gabriel Suswam (Benue) and Aliyu Wamakko (Sokoto).

