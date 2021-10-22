News

Buhari: Lawan, Ninth Assembly could’ve ‘passed third term’, says Wabara

Former President of the Senate, Senator Adolphus Wabara, has said Nigerians should, “thank God President Muhammadu Buhari is not asking for third term,” otherwise the Ninth Assembly led by Senator Ahmed Lawan would have passed it. Wabara stated this yesterday at a book launch of the former President of the Senate and Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Senator Ken Nnamani, on how he killed third term. Nnamani launched his book yesterday titled:Standing Strong on how he l killed the third term agenda of former President Olusegun Obasanjo. The event which was chaired by the former Defence Minister, Gen. Theophilus Danjuma had in attendance, Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo and many of APC chieftains.

