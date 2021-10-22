Buhari: Lawan, Ninth Assembly could’ve ‘passed third term’, says Wabara

Former President of the Senate, Senator Adolphus Wabara, has said Nigerians should, “thank God President Muhammadu Buhari is not asking for third term,” otherwise the Ninth Assembly led by Senator Ahmed Lawan would have passed it. Wabara stated this yesterday at a book launch of the former President of the Senate and Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Senator Ken Nnamani, on how he killed third term. Nnamani launched his book yesterday titled:Standing Strong on how he l killed the third term agenda of former President Olusegun Obasanjo. The event which was chaired by the former Defence Minister, Gen. Theophilus Danjuma had in attendance, Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo and many of APC chieftains.
Related Articles
‘Nigeria’s glory will be restored soon’, says Methodist Bishop
Bishop of Lagos North Diocese, Methodist Church Nigeria, Rt. Rev. Job Gboyega Ohu, has said that God would restore the glory of Nigeria very soon; going by what the nation is passing through at the moment. Speaking at his Episcopal visit and tour of Church Christ Circuit, in Lagos, the Bishop said that God will […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Lagos4Lagos unveils 36-man state exco ahead of state congress
Lagos4Lagos, a formidable socio-political group within the All Progressive Congress (APC), Lagos Chapter, has unveiled a 36-member state executive committee for the state congress slated for October, 16, 2021. Announcing the members of the exco at its headquarters, Lead Visioner, Lagos4Lagos, Dr. Abdul- Azeez Olajide Adediran (Jandor) noted that the unveiling demonstrated its readiness to […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
NBA: Akpata set up C’ttee to audit 2016, 2018, 2020 elections
The newly sworn in national President of the Nigerian Bar Association, Olumide Akpata, has set up an Electoral Audit and Reforms Committee to audit the association’s 2016, 2018 and 2020 elections. Akpata made the revelations in a series of tweets on his Twitter handle, Sunday morning. According to him, the reform Committee which will […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)