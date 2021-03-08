News Top Stories

Buhari, Lawan, Tinubu celebrate Osinbajo at 64

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye
  • President: He’s a reliable, dedicated deputy

As Vice President Yemi Osinbajo clocks 64 today, President Muhammmadu Buhari has described him as a reliable and dedicated deputy who is not only admirably competent, but also exudes confidence and passion in the performance of his job.

 

According to a release by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, Buhari said: “I’m proud to have selected Osinbajo as my running mate and he has given a good account of himself since our journey began in 2015.

 

“The Vice President is a cool-headed gentleman who puts the interest of Nigeria above other narrow considerations.”

 

Buhari also noted that “Vice President Osinbajo is an incredibly patient politician who demonstrates remarkable intellectual and mental energy in the discharge of his duties.” He wished him many more prosperous years and Almighty God’s continued guidance.

 

Also, National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has urged Osinbajo to rededicate himself and his ample talents to the betterment of the nation and its people. The APC leader described the vice president as a man of vision and diligent work ethics “I join the family, friends, and associates of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to celebrate with him. “I also thank God for the life

 

He has given his servant,” he said Tinubu prayed that the vice president would continue to exhibit outstanding patriotic loyalty and singularity of purpose.

 

“May he always work for the good of the nation and do his best to continue to reform the economy as is his mandate as VP so that all Nigerians may drink of the cup of prosperity and hope.

 

“I pray that your efforts bear the fullest fruit and that history will speak fondly of your efforts and achievements,” Tinubu said. President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, also felicitated with Osinbajo. Lawan, in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media, Mr. Ola Awoniyi, joined family and friends to celebrate Osinbajo.

 

He described the vice president as an erudite lawyer, intellectual giant, respected religious leader and distinguished administrator. “His Excellency, Prof. Osinbajo has made his marks in his many fields of endeavour and particularly, in the administration of our great nation.

 

“I pray that God Almighty will continue to imbue him with wisdom and good health, as he ably supports President Buhari on the patriotic mission to transform Nigeria and unite the people in happiness and prosperity.”

