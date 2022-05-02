Buhari, lawmakers absent as workers celebrate May Day

Onceagain, President Muhammadu Buhariyesterdayfailed to honour Nigerian workers who gave him maximum support during the 2015 elections with his presence at the annual workers day celebration commemorated globally every May 1.

Also absent at the peculiar commemoration were the President of the Senate Ahmad Lawan and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila. Instead, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, who arrived at the Eagle square after many hours of keeping the workers waiting, reeled out many achievements of the Buhari’s administration under the All Progressive Congress (APC) within the last seven years of its administration. Osinbajo, whoisoneof the 2023Presidentialaspirantsfor the APC, promised to consolidate on the successes of the administration.

He said: “The question of what sort of politics can deliver good governance and development is decisively answeredbyprogressivepolitics. “As a progressive, I believe that good governance and development mean compulsory free education for the unlettered, universal healthcare coverage, inclusion for the alienated, social mobility for the poor, justice for the wronged and social security for the vulnerable.

“The progressive vision of Nigeriais of a nation in which the relations between the government and the governed is defined by a social covenant. “It is a society in which no Nigerian is left behind. It is of a canopy of inclusive and broad-based prosperity in which the security and the welfareof eachcitizenis guaranteed.

“This administration has embarked upon the most ambitious programme of social protection in sub-Saharan Africa. We are catering for our children through the Home Grown School Feeding Programme which feeds 9.5 million children daily and for our unemployed youth through programmes such as the NPower scheme.

“Over four million people have benefitted from the Government Empowerment and Enterprise Programme (GEEP), andothersupportinitiativesundertheNationalSocial Investment Programme.

“In the realm of politics, the enactment of the Notto- Young-to-Run-Act which modifies the age restrictions for seeking public office not only opens doors of opportunity for more youth engagement in politics; it is a further demonstration of our commitment to inclusion in all its ramifications. “We set up the MSME Survival Fund which disbursed over N56.8 billion to over 800, 000 people.

The Fund also provided grants, free business registration and payroll support to over 1 million artisans, micro and small business owners.

“We have increased the retirement age of teachers so that they can spend more years in service educating our children. “Recently, weimplemented an upward review of the salaries andwages of the men and women of the Nigeria Police Force as part of our broader commitment to improving the welfare and service conditions of those charged with safeguarding the rest of us.”

Concerning the ongoing ASUU strike, the Vice President said: “We are not unmindful of the anxieties of our childrenandtheir parents who are plagued by thoughts of an uncertain future as they stay home because their universities have been shut by an industrial action.

“I appeal to the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and the broader labour community to seek the path of dialogue. “Disagreementanddebate have always been part of the relationship between labour and the government.

Even as we disagree today, we must not dosoasmortaladversariesbut as members of the same progressive family. “We both want the same thing – a country that works for all and offers each citizen a fairdeal– evenif occasionally we differ on how to achieve this goal.

But at all times, we have through dialogue found a path forward. “It in this spirit that I call on ASUU to embrace dialogue with the government and I call on the Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress to help facilitate a resolution of this dispute through dialogue. “I believe that we can find a path forward in good faith. And this is what we will do.”

