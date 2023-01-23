News Top Stories

Buhari leads APC campaign in Bauchi

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim, Abuja Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari will lead the presidential and governorship campaign of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bauchi State today. This is according to a campaign programme released by the secretary of the Presidential Campaign Council, James Faleke.

The campaign train for the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima would also move to Benue, Abia, Taraba and Zamfara within the week. In a statement from the Director Media and Publicity of the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), Bayo Onanuga, he said: “Buhari will be at the rally scheduled for 8.30 to 11.30 am. “The rally will take place earlier than other rallies, as Buhari is also expected in Lagos on Monday to begin a two-day visit.” Speaking on Buhari’s visits to Lagos Onanuga said: “In Lagos, he will commission the Lekki Deep Sea Port, a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) venture, involving the Federal and Lagos State governments and a private company, Tolaram. “Buhari will also commission the 32-metric tons perhour Lagos Rice Mill, one of the largest in the world and the 18.75-kilometer six-lane rigid-pavement Eleko Junction to Epe Expressway. “He is expected to commission the first phase of the iconic Blue Line on Tuesday, as well as the John Randle Centre for Yoruba Culture and History.” On the movement of the campaign train, the PCC said: “The presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu will take his campaign on Tuesday to Abia State and Ogun State on Wednesday. “It will be a busy week of electioneering as the candidate and his running mate, Senator Shettima, will also canvas for votes in Benue and Taraba on Thursday.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Africa to accelerate progress on water, sanitation and hygiene – report

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

  Achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) targets on water, sanitation and hygiene in Africa will require a dramatic acceleration in the current rates of progress, according to a UNICEF/WHO special report focused on Africa, launched today at the World Water Forum in Dakar, Senegal.  This special report calls for urgent action to be taken […]
News

JUST IN: Death toll from collapsed Ikoyi building rises to 38

Posted on Author Reporter

  The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) says 38 bodies have been retrieved from the rubble of the 21-storey building which collapsed on Monday. The high-rise building in Ikoyi collapsed around 2 p.m. with workers inside but nine persons have been rescued. According to NEMA, two male bodies were recovered in the last 10 minutes which brings […]
News

Buhari transmits Finance Bill to National Assembly

Posted on Author Chukwu David

President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, transmitted the 2021 Finance Bill to the Senate, for consideration and approval. The House of Representatives had received a copy of the bill last week. The request by the President seeking the passage of the bill into law was contained in a letter dated December 7, 2021, which accompanied the bill. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica