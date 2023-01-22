News

Buhari leads APC campaign in Bauchi

   … As campaign train moves to Benue, Abia, Taraba, others this week

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Monday lead the presidential and governorship campaign of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bauchi State.

This is according to a campaign programme released by the secretary of the Presidential Campaign Council, James Faleke.

The campaign train for the APC Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima would also move to Benue, Abia, Taraba and Zamfara within the week.

In a statement from the Director Media be Publicity of the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), Bayo Onanuga, he said, “Buhari will be at the rally scheduled for 8.30 to 11.30 am.

“The rally will take place earlier than other rallies, as Buhari is also expected in Lagos on Monday to begin a two-day visit.”

Speaking on Buhari’s visits to Lagos Onanuga said: “In Lagos, he will commission the Lekki Deep Sea Port, a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) venture, involving the Federal and Lagos State governments and a private company, Tolaram.

“Buhari will also commission the 32-metric tons per-hour Lagos Rice Mill, one of the largest in the world and the 18.75-kilometer six-lane rigid-pavement Eleko Junction to Epe Expressway.

“He is expected to commission the first phase of the iconic Blue Line on Tuesday, as well as the John Randle Centre for Yoruba Culture and History.”

 

