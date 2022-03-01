News Top Stories

Buhari leaves Abuja for Nairobi, London for two-week medical checkup

The President Muhammadu Buhari, will on Tuesday depart Abuja for Nairobi, where he is billed to participate in the Commemoration of the 50th Anniversary of the United Nations Environmental Programme, scheduled for March 3 – 4, 2022 in Nairobi, Kenya.

He will thereafter proceed to London for routine medical checks that will last for a maximum of two weeks.

Buhari’s trip comes after an invitation extended to him by his Kenyan counterpart, Uhuru Kenyatta, to attend a Special Session themed ‘Strengthening UNEP for the Implementation of the Environmental Dimension of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.’

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, disclosed these in a statement he signed on Tuesday titled: ‘President Buhari attends special session on UNEP@50 in Kenya.’

While there, the President is expected to deliver the National Statement of the country and participate in High-Level Dialogue Sessions on the Environment.

According to the organisers of the event: “For 50 years, UNEP has coordinated a worldwide effort with Member States to address the world’s biggest environmental challenges. Member States are vital partners in formulating UNEP’s policy, implementing UNEP’s programme, and championing solutions to our shared environmental challenges.

“UNEP@50 is a time to reflect on the past and envision the future. It provides an opportunity to reinvigorate international cooperation and spur collective action to address the triple planetary crisis of climate change, nature and biodiversity loss, and pollution and waste. No country or continent can solve these global crises alone. But each nation has a crucial role to play in protecting our people and planet.”

He will be accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, Minister of State for the Environment, Sharon Ikeazor, National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Monguno (rtd), Director General, National Intelligence Agency, Ahmed Abubakar, and the Chief Executive Officer of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa.

 

