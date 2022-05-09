Buhari leaves for Abidjan to attend COP-15 Conference

President Muhammadu Buhari has left for Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire, to attend a United Nations organised conference on the future of land, regarding desertification, drought, degradation, rights, restoration and implications for national and world economies.

According to a release by his spokesman Malam Garba Shehu, Buhari, who would participate in a Summit of Head of States and Government, May 9th-10th, 2022, joins world leaders at Sofitel Hotel, for the 15th session of the Conference of the parties (COP15) of the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD), with the theme “, ‘Land. Life. Legacy: From scarcity to prosperity.”

The convention aimed to take action to ensure that land, the lifeline on the planet, continues to benefit present and future generations. To achieve the visionary objective of land restoration and balance, COP15 would bring together leaders from governments, the private sector, civil society and other key stakeholders from around the world to drive progress in the future of sustainable management of one of the most precious assets, land.

The convention will explore links between land and other key development issues, which will be discussed during the high-level segment, including a Heads of States Summit, high-level roundtables and interactive dialogue sessions. COP 15 is a key moment in the fight against desertification, land degradation and drought.

Accordingly, it would build on the findings of the second edition of the Global Land Outlook and offer a concrete response to the interconnected challenges of land degradation, climate change and biodiversity loss as the world steps into the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration.

