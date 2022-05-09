News

Buhari leaves for Abidjan to attend COP-15 Conference

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye ABUJA Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari has left for Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire, to attend a United Nations organised conference on the future of land, regarding desertification, drought, degradation, rights, restoration and implications for national and world economies.

 

According to a release by his spokesman Malam Garba Shehu, Buhari, who would participate in a Summit of Head of States and Government, May 9th-10th, 2022, joins world leaders at Sofitel Hotel, for the 15th session of the Conference of the  parties (COP15) of the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD), with the theme “, ‘Land. Life. Legacy: From scarcity to prosperity.”

 

The convention aimed to take action to ensure that land, the lifeline on the planet, continues to benefit present and future generations. To achieve the visionary objective of land restoration and balance, COP15 would bring together leaders from governments, the private sector, civil society and other key stakeholders from around the world to drive progress in the future of sustainable management of one of the most precious assets, land.

 

The convention will explore links between land and other key development issues, which will be discussed during the high-level segment, including a Heads of States Summit, high-level roundtables and interactive dialogue sessions. COP 15 is a key moment in the fight against desertification, land degradation and drought.

 

Accordingly, it would build on the findings of the second edition of the Global Land Outlook and offer a concrete response to the interconnected challenges of land degradation, climate change and biodiversity loss as the world steps into the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Judicial activities grounded in Ogun as JUSUN strike enters one month

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Abeo kuta

Judicial activities in Ogun State have been paralysed following the industrial action embarked upon by Judicial Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) in the state. Courts in the state have been under lock and key since August 11, when the industrial action began following allegation by judicial workers that the state government had been shortchanging them. […]
News Top Stories

Buhari, Jonathan, Kalu mourn TB Joshua

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, former president Goodluck Jonathan and former governor of Abia State, Orji Uzor Kalu have all expressed shock and sadness over the demise of the Spiritual leader of Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua.   Buhari said he would be missed by his follower’s world over not only for […]
News Top Stories

Buhari: My desire is to make Nigeria corruption free

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

…receives Salami probe panel’s report on Magu • Committee wants EFCC chair appointed from outside of police President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday said he desired to make Nigeria a country that has no tolerance for corruption, but one where the menace is vigorously battled. The President stated this while receiving the report of the Judicial Commission […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica