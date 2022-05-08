News

Buhari leaves for Abidjan to attend COP-15 Conference

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari has left for Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire, to attend a United Nations-organised conference on the future of land, regarding desertification, drought, degradation, rights, restoration and implications for national and world economies.

According to a release by his spokesman Malam Garba Shehu, Buhari, who will participate in a Summit of Head of States and Government, May 9-10, 2022, joins world leaders at Sofitel Hotel, for the 15th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP15) of the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD), with the theme: ‘Land, Life, Legacy: From scarcity to prosperity’.

The convention aimed to take action to ensure that land, the lifeline on the planet, continues to benefit present and future generations.

To achieve the visionary objective of land restoration and balance, COP15 would bring together leaders from governments, the private sector, civil society and other key stakeholders from around the world to drive progress in the future of sustainable management of one of the most precious assets, land.

The convention will explore links between land and other key development issues, which will be discussed during the high-level segment, including a Heads of States Summit, high-level roundtables and interactive dialogue sessions.

COP15 is a key moment in the fight against desertification, land degradation and drought. Accordingly, it would build on the findings of the second edition of the Global Land Outlook and offer a concrete response to the interconnected challenges of land degradation, climate change and biodiversity loss as the world steps into the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration.

Drought, land restoration, and related enablers such as land rights, gender equality and youth empowerment were among the top items on the Conference agenda.

The President, who is also the President of the Great Green Wall in Africa, was accompanied on the trip by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, Minister of Environment, Mohammed H. Abdullahi, Minister of Agriculture, Dr Mahmoud Mohammed and Minister of Water Resources, Engr Suleiman H. Adamu.

Also, on the President’s team to Abidjan are the National Security Adviser, Maj. Gen. Mohammed Monguno (rtd), Director General, National Intelligence Agency, Ambassador Ahmed Rufai Abubakar and Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri- Erewa

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

India-Nigeria foreign ministers discuss cooperation, maritime security

Posted on Author Reporter

  India’s Foreign Minister S Jaishankar has held wide-ranging discussions with his Nigerian counterpart Geoffrey Onyeama. The discussion on the entire gamut of India-Nigeria bilateral relations was held in virtual mode on Tuesday. The foreign ministers’ discussions covered a wide spectrum of cooperation on political, economic and trade, defense and security, developmental assistance, and cultural […]

Justice Mary Odili)
News

Odili: NBA dissociates self from alleged disparaging remarks against Malami

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

The Nigerian Bar Association yesterday dissociated itself from alleged disparaging remarks against the person of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami SAN over the invasion of Justice Mary Odili’s house. The NBA made its position known in a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Dr. Rapulu Nduka. The […]
News

Subscribers to enjoy another season of Glo Smartphone Festival

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Telecommunications service provider, Globacom, is determined to delight its subscribers as it kick-starts a new season of its Smartphone Festival, which began in July. Smartphone Festival was designed as a reward programme that guaranteed up to six months’ bundled data to subscribers who purchased smartphones from any of the network’s customer care outlets across the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica