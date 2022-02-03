News

Buhari leaves for AU meetings in Addis Ababa

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comments Off on Buhari leaves for AU meetings in Addis Ababa

President Muhammadu Buhari will today (Thursday) embark on four-day trip to the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa, for the 35th Ordinary Session of Assembly of the African Union Heads of State and Government. According to a statement by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, Buhari will join other African leaders in finding solutions to political, economic and social challenges facing the continent, guided by the theme, “Building Resilience in Nutrition and Food Security on the African Continent: Strengthen Agriculture, Accelerate the Human Capital, Social and Economic Development.’’ On the sideline of the AU meetings, the President will hold bilateral meetings with some leaders, with shared interest in improving trade relations, partnering to tackle security challenges, and maintaining relations with multilateral institutions for sustainable development.

 

Our Reporters

News

CAN to politicians: Stop using youths for selfish interest

Posted on Author Cheke Emmanuel, LAFIA

The Youth Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria (YOWICAN) in Nasarawa State yesterday warned its members and other youths in the country not to allow themselves to be used by politicians for their selfish interest.   The body was reacting to an allegation contained in an online medium that Governor Abdullahi Sule was part […]
News

Women Affairs deserve special attention – Tyoden

Posted on Author Deborah Ocheni

The Deputy Governor of Plateau State and former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Jos, Sonni Gwanle Tyoden, has emphasised on the need for special attention to be given to the Women Affairs Ministry. Tyoden disclosed this when he paid a courtesy call on the Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen, in Abuja yesterday. The deputy […]
News Top Stories

#EndSARS: Soyinka chides FG for allegedly unleashing ‘thugs’ on youths

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

Nobel laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, yesterday alleged that the #EndSARS protests, which held nationwide in 2020 were disrupted by the Federal Government, which allegedly unleashed thugs on the youths.   Recall that the demands of #EndSARS protesters included the scrapping of the Special  Anti-Robbery Squad of the Nigerian police notorious for extortion and extra-judicial killings, […]

