Buhari leaves for AU meetings in Addis Ababa

President Muhammadu Buhari will today (Thursday) embark on four-day trip to the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa, for the 35th Ordinary Session of Assembly of the African Union Heads of State and Government. According to a statement by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, Buhari will join other African leaders in finding solutions to political, economic and social challenges facing the continent, guided by the theme, “Building Resilience in Nutrition and Food Security on the African Continent: Strengthen Agriculture, Accelerate the Human Capital, Social and Economic Development.’’ On the sideline of the AU meetings, the President will hold bilateral meetings with some leaders, with shared interest in improving trade relations, partnering to tackle security challenges, and maintaining relations with multilateral institutions for sustainable development.

