Buhari leaves for AU Summit in Ethiopia

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday departed Abuja for Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, to participate in the 36th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the African Union (AU). According to a release by his spokesman Garba Shehu, the theme of the AU Summit is “Acceleration of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Implementation.”

The President will participate in three high-level meetings on peace and security, climate change and the political situation in some West African countries. First is the Peace and Security Council (PSC) meeting of Heads of State and Government on the situation in the Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (AUPSC High Level AU), to be chaired by the President of South Africa, in his capacity as the Chair of the Council for the month of February. Second is the meeting of the Committee of the Heads of State and Government on Climate Change (CAHOSCC) chaired by the President of the Niger Republic.

On the margins of the annual meetings of the AU, President Buhari will also attend an extraordinary summit of the Authority of Heads of State and the Government of ECOWAS. Buhari will deliver remarks at these events as well as present his National Statement at the opening session of the Summit, which brings together leaders from the AU member countries as well as a number of non-AU countries and international institutions accredited to the AU in Addis Ababa. The President will be accompanied on the trip by some ministers and other top government officials. He is expected to return to Abuja on Monday.

 

