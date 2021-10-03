News Top Stories

Buhari leaves for Ethiopia to attend PM Ahmed’s inauguration

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Abuja Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari will today (Sunday) leave for Addis Ababa, Ethiopia to attend the inauguration of the Ethiopian Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed, for a second five-year term in office on Monday.

 

He is expected to return to Abuja on Tuesday. His spokesman, Femi Adesina, in a release disclosed that the President will deliver a goodwill message at the inauguration ceremony, after which he will attend a State Banquet in honour of visiting Heads of State and Government.

 

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, and the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ambassador Ahmed Rufai Abubakar, would be accompanying the President on the trip.

 

It would be recalled that Prime Minister Ahmed secured another term in office following the victory of Ethiopia’s governing Prosperity Party in the country’s parliamentary election of June 21.

In his earlier congratulatory message to the Prime Minister, Buhari had assured that Nigeria would continue to support the unity and territorial wellbeing of Ethiopia and all African States.

 

“On behalf of the Nigerian people, I send you and the people of Ethiopia our well wishes for your courage and commitment to the democratic process and urge you to continue with the good policies of your government that endeared you to the people,’’ the President said in his congratulatory message to the Prime Minister

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Leave a Reply

