Buhari leaves for Ethiopia to attend Prime Minister Ahmed’s inauguration

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Sunday leave for Addis Ababa, Ethiopia to attend the inauguration of the Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed for a second five-year term in office on Monday.

He is expected to return to Abuja on Tuesday.

His spokesman, Femi Adesina in a release disclosed that the President will deliver a goodwill message at the inauguration ceremony, after which he will attend a State Banquet in honour of visiting Heads of State and Government.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Geoffrey Onyeama, and the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ambassador Ahmed Rufai Abubakar will be accompanying the President on the trip.

Recall that Prime Minister Ahmed secured another term in office following the victory of Ethiopia’s governing Prosperity Party in the country’s parliamentary election of June 21.

In his earlier congratulatory message to the Prime Minister, Buhari had assured that Nigeria would continue to support the unity and territorial well-being of Ethiopia and all African states.

