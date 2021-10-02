News

Buhari leaves for Ethiopia to attend Prime Minister Ahmed’s inauguration

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Sunday leave for Addis Ababa, Ethiopia to attend the inauguration of the Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed for a second five-year term in office on Monday.
He is expected to return to Abuja on Tuesday.
His spokesman, Femi Adesina in a release disclosed that the President will deliver a goodwill message at the inauguration ceremony, after which he will attend a State Banquet in honour of visiting Heads of State and Government.
Minister of Foreign Affairs Geoffrey Onyeama, and the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ambassador Ahmed Rufai Abubakar will be accompanying the President on the trip.
Recall that Prime Minister Ahmed secured another term in office following the victory of Ethiopia’s governing Prosperity Party in the country’s parliamentary election of June 21.
In his earlier congratulatory message to the Prime Minister, Buhari had assured that Nigeria would continue to support the unity and territorial well-being of Ethiopia and all African states.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

2023: Ortom bans appointees from campaign activities

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, yesterday placed a ban on all forms of campaign by his appointees, either for themselves or for others ahead of the 2023 general election. The governor, who announced the ban while interacting with journalists in Makurdi, said it was too early for any of his appointees to engage in campaign […]
News

Oluremi Tinubu, Okorocha pillars of progressive governance, says PGF

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim ABUJA

The Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has described Senator Oluremi Tinubu and a former governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha as strong pillars of progressive governance.     ThePGFmadethedescription while celebrating birthday of the two Senators. While Tinubu, who has just clocked 60 years, represented Lagos Central, Okorocha […]
News

Recruitment judgement: Police Commission to meet on constables’ fate

Posted on Author Reporter

  Emmanuel Onani, Abuja The Police Service Commission (PSC) has said that it “will soon meet to take a decision on the implications of the judgment” of the Court of Appeal in Abuja nullifying the recruitment of constables by the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Mohammed Adamu. Recall that the Abuja division of the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica