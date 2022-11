Human rights activist, Omoyele Sowore has been arrested by Department of State Services (DSS) operatives at the Abuja Federal High Court. According to reports, the activist was beaten to a pulp and apprehended by security operatives. He was also taken far away from the entrance of the Federal High Court where he went to […]

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Ward 5 in Ikuru Town in Andoni Local Government Area of Rivers State has suspended the embattled National Chairman of the party, Uche Secondus for not attracting development to the area. The Ward Chairman of the party, George Christopher, who announced the suspension of Secondus at the party’s extraordinary meeting […]

Anayo Ezugwu Ahead of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) primary elections in Lagos State, four aspirants have withdrawn from the race. The chairman of the electoral committee, Emmanuel Ogidi, announced that Deji Doherty, Ade Dosunmu, Rhodes Gbadebo and Jimi Kamal have submitted their withdrawal letter to the committee. Ogidi said that no reason […]

Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica