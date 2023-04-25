Buhari Leaves For Maritime Security Summit In Ghana

President Muham – madu Buhari is scheduled to depart Abuja today for Ghana to attend the 3rd Extraordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the Gulf of Guinea Commission (GGC) in Accra.

The event was convened by Ghanaian President, Nana Akuffo-Ado. In a statement issued yesterday, presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, Buhari is scheduled to deliver remarks at the high-level discussion on strategies for strengthening peace and security in the fight against maritimerelated crimes in the region.

As the immediate past Chair of the Assembly, Buhari had championed collective efforts by Member States of the region, the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS), the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), the Gulf of Guinea Commission (GGC) and their partners to address and prevent piracy.

In June 2019, Nigeria’s National As – sembly passed the Suppression of Piracy and Other Maritime Offences Act, 2019, (POMO Act) which aims to prevent and suppress piracy, armed robbery and other unlawful acts against a ship.

The President will be accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; National Security Adviser (NSA), Babagana Monguno; and National Intelligence Agency (NIA) Director General, Ahmed Rufai Abubakar.