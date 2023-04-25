News

Buhari Leaves For Maritime Security Summit In Ghana

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

President Muham – madu Buhari is scheduled to depart Abuja today for Ghana to attend the 3rd Extraordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the Gulf of Guinea Commission (GGC) in Accra.

The event was convened by Ghanaian President, Nana Akuffo-Ado. In a statement issued yesterday, presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, Buhari is scheduled to deliver remarks at the high-level discussion on strategies for strengthening peace and security in the fight against maritimerelated crimes in the region.

As the immediate past Chair of the Assembly, Buhari had championed collective efforts by Member States of the region, the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS), the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), the Gulf of Guinea Commission (GGC) and their partners to address and prevent piracy.

In June 2019, Nigeria’s National As – sembly passed the Suppression of Piracy and Other Maritime Offences Act, 2019, (POMO Act) which aims to prevent and suppress piracy, armed robbery and other unlawful acts against a ship.

The President will be accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; National Security Adviser (NSA), Babagana Monguno; and National Intelligence Agency (NIA) Director General, Ahmed Rufai Abubakar.

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Aig-Imoukhuede Institute begins leadership programme

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Aig-Imoukhuede Institute and the Africa Initiative for Governance have announced the commencement of the AIG Public Leaders Programme in partnership with the University of Oxford’s Blavatnik School of Government.   Introducing the programme, Mr Aigboje Aig- Imoukhuede, Founder and Chairman of the Aig- Imoukhuede Institute, said: “As part of our objectives to drive public […]
News

Edo govt’s N150m alleged market women funds spark protest

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Some market women in Ekiosa Market in Edo State yesterday took to the streets to protest over alleged money released by the state governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, for them to use to rehabilitate the burnt market in December 2019, which was alleged to have been paid into one of the commercial bank in Benin-City. Saturday […]
News

2023 presidency: N’East, S’East most eligible zones –Bauchi gov

Posted on Author Nasir Shuaibu

BBauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, yesterday said that the presidency is for all the geo-political zones in the country, but that the North East and South East are the most eligible and qualified zones for the slot in the 2023 general election. Besides, the two geo-political zones have not had the slot for too long […]

Leave a Comment