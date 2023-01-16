Buhari leaves for Mauritania to receive Abu Dhabi peace award

Lawrence Olaoye, ABUJA President Muhammadu Buhari will today leave for Nouakchott, Islamic Republic of Mauritania, to receive the “African Award for Strengthening Peace’’ in recognition of his leadership role in promoting peace on the continent, through regular interventions, counsels and conciliatory position. According to a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the award to be conferred on him tomorrow would be presented to Buhari by the Abu Dhabi Peace Forum, which is an assembly of leaders established in 2014 to pursue new ways to embrace inclusive citizenship, promote lasting peace, and work towards a safer and more sustainable world for everyone. Before the international recognition for serving Nigeria, and the larger interest of peace in Africa, the President would participate in the Programme of the Third Forum of the African Conference for Peace, where he would deliver a speech on milestones and gains in the African peace process

