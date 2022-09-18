News Top Stories

Buhari leaves for New York to attend 77th UNGA

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye ABUJA
  • To discuss war in Ukraine, climate change, others with world leaders

 

President Muhammadu Buhari will depart Abuja today, for New York, United States to attend the annual meeting of world leaders, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA77).

According to a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the theme for the 77th session which opened on Tuesday, September 13 is: “A watershed Moment: Transformative Solutions to Interlocking Challenges.”

Key topics of discussion at the UNGA this year include: the war in Ukraine, the energy crisis, climate action, ending the COVID-19 pandemic, and a special Transforming Education Summit.

The President would take his turn to deliver the National Statement on the second day of the General Debates on Wednesday.

Aside his statement, the President would also participate in High Level meetings and side events, including the Nigeria International Economic Partnership Forum (NIEPF) convened by Nigeria in partnership with the Business Council for International Understanding (BCIU); Strengthening Coordination through National Humanitarian Development Peace (NHDP) Framework: A practical approach to sustainable durable solutions to ensure no one is left behind, organised by the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development; and the EFCC-NEPAD Programme on combating Illicit Financial Flows.

Buhari would also hold strategic bilateral meetings with World Leaders, renowned investors and heads of multinational organisations while in New York.

On the entourage of the President are the First Lady, Aisha Buhari, some governors, Ministers and top government officials.

The President is expected back in the country on Monday, September 26.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

