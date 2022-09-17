News

Buhari leaves for New York to attend 77th UNGA

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja Comment(0)

…to discuss war in Ukraine, climate change, others with world leaders

President Muhammadu Buhari will depart Abuja on Sunday, for New York, United States to attend the annual meeting of world leaders, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA77).

According to a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the theme for the 77th session, which opened on Tuesday, September 13, is: “A watershed Moment: Transformative Solutions to Interlocking Challenges.”

Key topics of discussion at the UNGA this year include: the war in Ukraine, the energy crisis, climate action, ending the COVID-19 pandemic, and a special Transforming Education Summit.

The President would take his turn to deliver the National Statement on the second day of the General Debates on Wednesday.

Aside his statement, the President would also participate in high level meetings and side events including the Nigeria International Economic Partnership Forum (NIEPF) convened by Nigeria in partnership with the Business Council for International Understanding (BCIU); Strengthening Coordination through National Humanitarian Development Peace (NHDP) Framework: A practical approach to sustainable durable solutions to ensure no one is left behind, organised by the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development and the EFCC-NEPAD Programme on combating Illicit Financial Flows.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Report: Gunmen abduct 21 persons along Kaduna-Kachia road

Posted on Author Reporter

  No fewer than 21 persons have been abducted by gunmen along Kaduna-Kachia Road. In the late hour of Friday, armed men, who came in large numbers and were dressed in military uniforms, abducted the persons at Idon village in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State. Councilor of Zonkwa Ward in Zango-Kataf Local Government […]

rotimi amaechi ameachi
News

Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano gas pipeline project’ll accelerate industrialization – Amaechi

Posted on Author Chukwu David,

*Flags off Warri-Itakpe rail freight services The Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi, Friday, said that the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano gas pipeline project currently being undertaken by the Federal Government, would accelerate industrialization process in the country. Amaechi made this statement while delivering a speech at the Warri Railway Station, Delta State, during the flag-off of the Warri-Itakpe […]
News

FG re-affirms support for protection of women’s rights

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

The Federal Government has reaffirmed its commitment to support women across the country through enabling legislative and institutional framework that would ensure the protection of their rights. Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, made the pledge when the leadership of National Council for Women Societies (NCWS) in company with the Committee on […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica