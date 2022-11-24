News

Buhari leaves for Niger to attend AU Summit on industrialisation, economic diversification

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari will today embark on an official trip to Niamey, the Republic of Niger, to attend the African Union Summit on Industrialisation and Economic Diversification, as well as the Extraordinary Session on African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). According to a statement issued by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the President would also attend the launching of French version of the Book entitled ‘‘Muhammadu Buhari: The Challenges of Leadership in Nigeria’’, as well as inaugurate the ‘Muhammadu Buhari Boulevard’, named after him by the Government of the Republic of Niger.

The naming of the Boulevard and launch of the French version of the Book, written by John Paden, a Professor of International Studies at George Mason University, northern Virginia, United States, today would precede the AU Summit tomorrow (Friday). At the Summit, Buhari will deliver his National Statement at the African Union Summit on Industrialization and Economic Diversification, meeting under the theme “Industrialising Africa: Renewed commitment towards an Inclusive and Sustainable Industrialization and Economic Diversification.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

2023: Nigeria deserves merit, not zoning sentiments –Gov Bello

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, has said that Nigerians deserve free choice ahead of the 2023 presidency, and not zoning of positions by political parties. Speaking yesterday at the first annual GYB Seminar for Political/Crime correspondents, Bello said Nigeria needs a unifier, who will build on the legacy of the incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari. On […]
News Top Stories

Boko Haram insurgency cost North-East over $9.2bn –Minister

Posted on Author Ahmed Miringa

The Minister for Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Developments, Hajiya Safiya Umar Faruq, yesterday said the devastation caused by over a decade long Boko Haram insurgency had cost the North-East over $9.2 billion. The minister, who said this while speaking at the launch and handing over of operational security vehicles to the Armed Forces, […]
News

EEDC cautions motorists on reckless driving

Posted on Author Echezona Okafor

The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company Plc (EEDC) has called on motorists to exercise caution while driving on the highways, especially as we have entered the rainy season, where visibility is usually poor whenever it is raining. This call was made by the EEDC Head, Corporate Communications, Mr. Emeka Ezeh in Awka while reacting to the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica